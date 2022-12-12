Isle of Man: Protect heath by staying warm, government says
The Manx government is urging people to put the heating on and keep warm to protect their health.
Interim Director of Public Health Professor Hugo Van Woerden said cold weather could have "serious consequences", particularly for elderly people or those with existing health conditions
Temperatures dropped to -6C in recent days, Ronaldsway Met Office confirmed.
People are urged to heat rooms they use the most to keep costs down.
The Isle of Man has experienced heavy snowfall and icy conditions over the weekend.
Earlier this year, a price cap on electricity supplied by government-owned Manx Utilities was introduced until 31 March 2023.
'Warm spaces'
Other advice from the government on keeping warm includes wearing several woollen or fleecy layers to maintain body heat.
Public Health also recommended draft-proofing windows and doors and drawing curtains at dusk to help keep heat inside rooms.
Residents have also been reminded to check in on "vulnerable neighbours and family members".
A government spokeswoman said people "should not be afraid to put their heating on", adding warm spaces were available across the island which could reduce energy costs at home.
Charities, clubs and associations have been able to apply for up to £2,500 to offer people warmth and hot food in churches and parish halls.
