Snow and ice close roads across Isle of Man
Heavy snowfall and icy conditions have caused widespread travel disruption on Isle of Man roads.
Snow over the weekend led to the closure of the A18 Mountain Road, causing congestion along other routes.
In the south, Douglas Road was closed between Cross Four Ways and Main Road in Ballasalla due to ice and crashes, police said.
Collisions were also reported in Jurby and Ballaugh in the north of the island.
Sheet ice on several other roads created "hazardous conditions all over the island" for drivers and pedestrians, a police spokesman said.
People were urged to drive slowly and to the conditions, allow extra time for journeys, and "not take unnecessary risks", he added .
Yellow weather warnings for frost, ice and wintry showers remain in place until 15:00 GMT, Ronaldsway Met Office said.
