Hospice funding shortfall could lead to service cuts, boss says
The Isle of Man's hospice has made a plea for more funding after a rise in demand for services and a fall in legacy donations.
Chief executive Anne Mills said the organisation's finances have also been affected by Covid-19, the economic downturn and wage increases for staff.
The charity's reserves have fallen from 24 months to about 14 months in recent years, Ms Mills said.
If extra funding is not found, some services may be reduced, she added.
The organisation, which provides end-of-life care for Manx residents, needs £5.5m a year to operate and receives £900,000 from the Manx government.
"Whilst numbers have been going up and up and up, we've been as efficient as we can be," Ms Mills said.
Following an external review paid for by Hospice Isle of Man in 2021 the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) agreed to boost funding to £1.2m in the new year and to £1.5m in 2024, she explained.
The organisation's wage bill has also increased to "keep up with market rates", Ms Mills said, adding "if the RCN and Manx Care... give their nurses a wage rise we have to follow suit too".
'Unpopular'
Whilst the charity's shops have recovered following the pandemic and donations remain high, the organisation has seen a drop in the number of legacies it has been left, adding to the shortfall in finances.
Ms Mills, who steps down from her role at the end of the year, said if funds were not boosted some services may have to be restricted but she said she appreciated "it would be the most unpopular way to go".
"Because the money is not coming in, and the costs are going up, it's potentially going to have an impact of what we're going to be able to deliver in future," she added.
But "end-of-life care is our most important area" and would always remain the organisation's priority, Ms Mills confirmed.
