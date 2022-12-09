Port Erin by-election: Two local authority members elected
A business owner and a local authority officer have been elected as the newest members of Port Erin Commissioners.
Ian Swindells narrowly topped the poll in the by-election with 393 votes, followed by Hayley Fox with 392 votes.
The pair had campaigned for more to be done to support businesses in the village and broader engagement with the community.
The contest was triggered by the resignation of Dawn Sim earlier this year.
At that time there was already a vacancy on the commissioners after only six people came forward for the seven available seat at last year's local authority general election.
Six candidates had contested the by-election, in which more than 780 people, out of the 2945 eligible, cast their votes.
Mr Swindells told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was "quite humbled by everyone who put their faith in us".
"It was a great day for democracy I think, 783 people came out, which is great," Ms Fox added.
The pair will retain their seats on the board of Port Erin Commissioners until the next general election in April 2025.
