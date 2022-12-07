Cluster of Isle of Man scarlet fever cases prompts call for caution
- Published
Parents and carers on the Isle of Man have been asked to look out for signs of scarlet fever after a "small cluster of cases" was identified at a nursey.
Public Health Isle of Man said nine children had been sent home with a fever in the past week, with a small number later found to have the illness.
People who spot symptoms in themselves or their children have been told to stay at home and seek GP advice.
Public health director Hugo Van Woerden said the illness was caused by strep A.
The bacteria known as group A streptococcus was found in the nose or throat of many people in a "harmless form", but occasionally changed into a form that could cause scarlet fever, Dr Woerden said.
Symptoms of scarlet fever include a sore throat, swollen neck glands, headaches, fever, nausea and vomiting, which may later be accompanied by a small rash that could spread.
'Treated easily'
The affected nursery, which has not been named, had undertaken additional cleaning, with parents given advice to keep children home if they fall ill to help prevent cases spreading.
Dr Woerden said the fever was usually mild, could be be treated easily with antibiotics and "very rarely" resulted in serious illness.
Those with symptoms have been told to contact a GP as soon as they develop to ensure they can access antibiotics, while handwashing and other hygiene measures have been encouraged to limit the spread.
Anyone with a "deteriorating condition", which includes having a high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in an area of the body or unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea, should seek medical help, a government spokesman said.
That could be through GPs, the Manx Emergency Doctor Service, the Minor Injuries Unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital or the Emergency Department at Noble's Hospital, he added.
