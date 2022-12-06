Isle of Man diabetes nursing services hit with staff shortages
- Published
Staffing issues at the Isle of Man's diabetes nursing team may impact patients trying to call the service, Manx Care has said.
A spokeswoman said it was because staff numbers were currently "very limited", but appointments were not affected.
Those who use insulin pumps and have any urgent queries have been told to use the service's emergency line.
It comes amid wider pressure across Manx Care sites following a recent spike in hospital admissions.
It is hoped the diabetes service will return to normal service soon, the spokeswoman said, with the emergency mobile number available to contact between 08:30 to 15:30, Monday to Friday.
Even when the nursing team within the Diabetes Centre at Noble's Hospital in Braddan is at full capacity, those with emergencies should call 999 for assistance, she added.
Less urgent issues can be deal with by GPs or the Manx Emergency Doctors Service (MEDS), she said, and urged users to "please be kind to the team".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk