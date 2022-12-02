Views sought on Isle of Man assisted dying proposals
People on the Isle of Man have been asked for their views on proposals for new laws that would give terminally ill people the right to end their lives.
Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson was given leave to introduce a private members bill on assisted dying in May.
The consultation outlines the safeguards that would be put in place in the proposed new legislation.
Dr Allinson said it was "morally imperative" that the island confronted the issue.
The consultation outlines various principles of the bill, including a lower age restriction, life expectancy and the process of dispensing the medication.
'Increasing evidence'
Dr Allinson said the survey was designed to "tell people exactly what some of the concepts were about in terms of the restrictions for assisted dying".
"It is for people with a terminal illness... who are expected to die within six months, and they would be expected to self-administer the medication to bring on that impending death," he added.
While the consultation is open to the general public on the Isle of Man, it has also been sent to professional medical bodies for consideration.
"We know and we've got increasing evidence that there are people on the Isle of Man who want the provisions for assisted dying," Dr Allinson said.
"I think it's morally imperative that we confront this issue [and] that we try to address it in the proper way."
The bill itself is due to be drafted after feedback from the consultation has been considered.
Dr Allinson said he hoped to bring the draft legislation forward for consideration by the House of Keys by May next year.
The consultation is available online until 26 January, with paper copies available from the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald.
