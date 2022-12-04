Isle of Man: Covid booster jabs available at walk-in clinics
Covid autumn booster vaccinations will be available at walk-in clinics on the Isle of Man from Monday.
Those eligible include people over 50, the immunosuppressed, health workers, pregnant women and carers.
The jabs will be administered at the Douglas vaccination hub on Market Street on weekdays between 5 and 20 December.
Further walk-in sessions will be held on ward 12 at Noble's Hospital on 21 and 22 December.
As well as members of the general public, Manx Care staff, hospital patients and visitors will be offered the vaccines on those dates.
The clinics will only be offering booster doses and anyone who wants a primary dose of the vaccine has been asked to call the 111 helpline to arrange an appointment.
