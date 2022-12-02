Autism strategy delay will allow for focus on pressing issues - minister
- Published
Plans for a national autism strategy for the Isle of Man have been put on hold, the health minister has said.
The delay follows a consultation on the issue, which identified gaps in the current services available to those with the condition.
Lawrie Hooper said the Department of Health and Social Care would instead focus on "immediate issues" identified by those who contributed.
More than 40% of respondents said they felt unsupported after their diagnosis.
A lack of public and professional awareness and a lack of general acceptance and inclusion were also highlighted as issues.
'More autism-friendly'
Mr Hooper said: "We now know that there are some immediate issues that can be resolved quickly and efficiently, while we take the time to produce a meaningful strategy.
"The results of the consultation showed us that making substantial improvements for our ASC [Autism Spectrum Condition] community will require cross-departmental support, and carefully considered approaches to unpicking some of the more complex issues highlighted by the experiences people told us about."
The draft strategy was originally due to be published in December.
A spokeswoman for the department said current resources would be concentrated on improving access to services and awareness of the condition instead.
Feedback from the consultation would also be used to create the strategy, which would be designed to "help create a more autism-friendly island", she added.
The document is now expected to be drawn up by April 2023.
