Isle of Man medicinal cannabis dispensing service begins
- Published
A medicinal cannabis dispensing service has begun on the Isle of Man as part of a one-year trial.
Karsons Pharmacy in Onchan was awarded the licence to import and dispense the products for 12 months by the government in June.
The medicine will only be available for people with private prescriptions.
Superintendent pharmacist Mukunda Measuria said patients had been "crying out" for the service, with a "lot of interest" already.
"It is great to finally be able to look after them," he said, and provide a service that "hasn't been on the island, but has been available in the UK".
The Onchan-based outlet is the only pharmacy on the island able to fill private prescriptions for medicinal cannabis products.
Medicinal cannabis is not currently available on the Manx NHS and there are no GPs registered to prescribe it.
The service has been delayed twice due to "technical issues" with the Department of Health and Social Care and the UK Home Office.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper said he shared patients frustrations over delays and asked for their "continued patience" while the service was established.
Residents can now drop off their private prescriptions but it may take seven to 10 working days for the medication to arrive on the island, a government spokeswoman said.
"It is hoped this will reduce in time," she added.
Data from the year-long trial will be used by the government to assess residents' needs and demand for the products on the island.
