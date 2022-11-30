Road closed to allow for Port Erin marine laboratory site works
Changes to traffic flow in the area of Port Erin Breakwater are set to be in place for a year to allow for the start of a major development project.
Part of the carriageway will be closed off to the public entirely to accommodate the redevelopment of a former marine laboratory.
The one-way system in the area of Port Erin lifeboat station will also be suspended.
The changes will be in place from Friday until 28 November 2023.
The 125-year-old former marine station, which overlooks Port Erin Bay, was closed in 2006 and part of the structure was destroyed by fire a decade later.
Delgatie Limited was given planning permission to redevelop the site into apartments, a hotel and shops in April.
The redevelopment of the site has gained the support of the village's local authority.
