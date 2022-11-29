Isle of Man Post Office to relocate services in two villages
- Published
Postal services in Laxey will be relocated next year when the village sub-post office is closed, the Isle of Man Post Office has said.
Ellan Vannin Fuels has been awarded a short-term contract to run a counter-based offer at its New Road petrol station from January until June 2023.
Meanwhile, Kirk Michael will have no service for at least a month after its sub-post office closes on 30 December.
This is to allow bids to provide a replacement service to be assessed.
Isle of Man Post Office chairman Stu Peters said two expressions of interest had been received, which need to be "looked at properly to see if they have a sound business case".
Kirk Michael residents have been told to use the sub-post office in nearby Ballaugh, which will have its opening hours extended during the break in service.
'New model'
The changes come after a call for new staff to take on the services following the resignation of the postmistresses in both villages.
Mr Peters conceded it was "very difficult to make a living out of operating a pure post office these days", with letter sales "rapidly declining".
He said the "new model" for regional postal services was to place them in existing businesses, as standalone counters were "probably less viable" than in the past.
Mr Peters said the contract awarded in Laxey was for a limited period because of a lack of certainty over ongoing talks about the post office's deal to run the government's MiCard service in future.
Although that government contract was likely to be extended, the post office board would have a "clearer picture" next year, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk