Isle of Man Coastguard urges people to avoid beach after landslide
People have been advised to avoid a beach on the west of the Isle of Man after a man was injured by landslide.
The Isle of Man Coastguard was called to Glen Mooar beach, south of Kirk Michael, at about 19:00 GMT on Sunday.
Coastguard Kevin Scott said the man had initially been "partially trapped" by falling rocks, but was freed by friends walking with him at the time.
Crews then helped him to walk about 1km (0.6 miles) along the beach to a waiting ambulance.
A team of 10 from Peel Coastguard took part in the operation, which lasted for about 90 minutes, during which time there were several further rockfalls and landslides, Mr Scott said.
"We would advise people to avoid the area for the time being," he added.
Mr Scott also urged people to be careful when walking along any stretch of the Manx coastline where there had been signs of landslides.
