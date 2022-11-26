Isle of Man airport to close for training exercise
The Isle of Man's airport will be closed for several hours on Sunday morning for a training exercise.
The post-crash simulation will involve a large turn out of the emergency services, including the police, ambulance, and fire departments.
Coastguard and civil defence volunteers and staff at the airport and the Emergency Services Joint Control Room will also be taking part.
The airport will be closed between 09:00 and 12:00 GMT.
The emergency exercise at the airport in Ballasalla, which will involve several volunteers taking on the roles of passengers and crew, is part of the Civil Aviation Authority's licensing requirements.
