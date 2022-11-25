Ukraine: Orphans in Ukraine to receive Manx Christmas boxes
- Published
Organisers of a Christmas shoebox appeal for Ukrainian orphans have praised the response of the Manx community.
More than 200 boxes with hats, gloves and toys have been collected for an orphanage in Boryslav, near to Lviv.
Before the Russian invasion of the country, the home looked after 30 children, but it now provides a shelter for 183.
Katie O'Hae said she was "overwhelmed" by the donations to the appeal.
Local volunteers had decided to support the home as a Ukrainian refugee living on the island had connections with it, she said.
The collections meant that every child would have "something to open on Christmas Day", Ms O'Hea added.
Karolina Davison from group Manx support for Ukraine said the children were "not going to get much this year" and she was sure they would be "delighted" with the gifts.
The group has also raised money for generators, food and medical supplies, which will be transported in a van driven by Ms Davison's brother-in-law, who had travelled from his home in Ukraine to collect it.
Co-organiser of the appeal Jim Quinn said the van the goods were being transported in would stay in Ukraine and would "shuttle aid up and down the country".
Ms O'Hea said that while she and her fellow volunteers had been sorting and organising the boxes and donations, the help of local people and business had been crucial to its success.
"Everybody has been so supportive," she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk