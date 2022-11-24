Peel quayside regeneration welcomed by local authority
- Published
The regeneration of the quayside in Peel has been "a long time coming", a local authority member has said.
Development work overhauling East Quay, which began in September, is due to be completed by summer 2023.
Commissioner Alan Jones said the local authority was in favour of the works, despite some concerns from residents over a potential loss of parking.
The scheme includes widened pavements, resurfacing and improved disabled access.
The redevelopment, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, received planning approval in March 2021.
In its application, the Department of Infrastructure said some parking spaces would be removed on the landward side of East Quay but additional spaces would be added outside the House of Manannan.
A change to the layout of the museum's carpark at the end of the quay would also result in more spaces created.
Victorian town
At a public meeting on Tuesday, some residents voiced concerns over the impact of the works on parking and traffic flow in the area.
Mr Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the local authority was supportive of the scheme, and was engaged in ongoing discussions with the department over broader traffic management issues in the town.
He said: "The difficulties you have is we're a Victorian town and trying to put in what everybody wants, or trying to do things without destroying the ambience of the town is always difficult.
"It's not designed for traffic, so that's one of the issues that you have to try and overcome."
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said wider pavements would be "more helpful for disabled users", including those who are visually impaired.
Changes to the carriageway would also cut down on illegal parking on the harbourside of the road, while still respecting the fact that it is a fishing port, he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk