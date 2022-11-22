Crossing to encourage safe use of Isle of Man heritage trail
- Published
A crossing to keep users of the Isle of Man's heritage trail safe in Marown has been opened.
The scheme is part of an overall upgrade of the trail, which runs along the old Steam Railway line between Douglas and Peel.
The new crossing has been designed to enable walkers, cyclists and horse riders to continue on the path as it crosses the Glen Darragh Road.
It includes the introduction of lights controlling a Toucan crossing.
Additional request buttons have been installed set back from the road at a height suitable for horse riders to allow them to continue without the need to dismount.
A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said the scheme was needed "due to the restricted view of the junction approaching the crossing from Peel Road".
Locked gates have also been installed on either side of the crossing to allow Manx Utilities vehicles access to the firm's nearby waste storage facilities but prevent other motorists using the trail.
