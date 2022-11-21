Grants could save Isle of Man historical buildings, developer says
- Published
The reintroduction of a government grant scheme could protect historical buildings on the Isle of Man in future, a select committee has heard.
Developer Karen Kirby said financial support could save "disintegrating" structures from being demolished.
She also called for clearer guidelines to prevent delays to renovations.
Ms Kirby was one of several people to give evidence to a Tynwald committee looking at how best to preserve or repurpose old buildings.
The historic building conservation scheme ran from 2000 to 2013 and provided grant-aid for the repair of buildings that were either registered buildings or located within conservation areas.
At the April sitting of Tynwald, members agreed a committee should be established to look at the challenges of preserving historical buildings faced by developers and government.
Renovations
Ms Kirby bought and developed registered properties in Castletown, one dating from 1740, and converted some into holiday lets.
She said questions about banister heights and sprinkler systems had slowed down projects, so guidelines with definitive answers would be "very helpful" for both developers and planners.
Ms Kirby added conservation projects "aren't cheap" so a grant scheme could encourage residents to take on registered properties.
"If houses are renovated and lived in that community grows, it becomes a go-to place to be," she said.
"If not you have what we saw... where properties were just disintegrating and left."
The next stage would be "demolishing them", which would be "tragedy", she added.
But retired town planner Tony Pass said any scheme would need to be "thought out carefully" and "targeted" to be effective.
The committee intends to publish its report with recommendations by the end of December.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk