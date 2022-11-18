Laxey Promenade: Local authority reveals new plans for shelter
- Published
New plans for a shelter on Laxey Promenade have been revealed by the local authority.
Garff commissioners propose to install new tables and railings, and provide wheelchair access to the public space.
A spokesman said a contractor would clean the space daily but the owner of the seaside café next door said she had "major concerns" that would not be frequent enough.
Julie Pinson said: "I don't think once a day is going to cut it."
Tables and chairs were provided by the Laxey Beach Stop Café for more than a decade.
But after a review in July, Garff Commissioners said the seating needed to be removed to make way for enhanced facilities.
'Unfair'
In a statement outlining their new proposals. the authority said auditors had requested that commissioners "clarify the status of the public shelter".
It goes on to explain it was for "insurance liability" purposes so it "could be entered freely into and enjoyed by all at any time."
It adds "the commissioners' cleaning contractor has been engaged to regularly clean the area" and has "no objection" if the tenant wishes to "continue cleaning the tables if they feel that this is in the commercial interest of the business".
Ms Pinson, who is also a commissioner, said her team currently keeps the area clean "out of goodwill" but it would now be "unfair" to ask them to clean up after the local authority.
A spokesman for Garff commissioners said work was expected to begin at the end of January and would fit in with the café's winter timetable to minimise disruption to the business.
The planned refurbishments will see barriers to mark out the public space, new tables and seating and a concrete ramp installed for wheelchair access.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk