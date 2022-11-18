Isle of Man homelessness plan to support young people leaving care
A lack of homes for young people leaving the care system or prison will be looked at next year, the Isle of Man government's housing lead has said.
It comes after a coroner found a lack safe accommodation contributed to the death of an 18-year-old man weeks after his release from prison.
Chris Thomas MHK said that issue would be tackled as part of a wider strategy to deal with homelessness.
His comments followed criticism in Tynwald about a lack of progress.
Coroner Jayne Hughes wrote to the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Health and Social Care in July to recommend they take appropriate action to deal with the issue.
It followed the death of Morgan Ritchie from a drug overdose in January while he was living at a friend's home because no suitable housing could be found for him.
Recording a verdict of nondependent drug abuse, she highlighted the lack of a "half-way house" for young people leaving the care system or being released from prison.
Mrs Hughes said she was "satisfied" that the lack of accommodation for vulnerable young people had "played a role" in his death.
In Tynwald Kerry Sharpe MLC quizzed Mr Thomas, who is chairman of the Housing and Communities Board, about what progress had been made.
Mr Thomas said a long-term approach with "wraparound support" was being developed to help vulnerable people access suitable accommodation, and would be ready by the end of March 2023.
He has previously committed to having an interim night shelter in place by January, following the unexpected closure of homelessness charity Graih in September.
