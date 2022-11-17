Isle of Man minister's sacking referred to Tynwald standards body
The sacking of the Isle of Man's health minister has been referred to a Tynwald committee to investigate whether standards have been breached.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has called for the investigation into his dismissal of Rob Callister MHK, who accused political members of his former department of "behavioural issues".
Joney Faragher, Michelle Haywood, and Tanya August-Hanson deny the claim.
Mr Cannan said he would help the committee "in whatever way I am asked".
The chief minister's request to the Tynwald Standards and Members' Interests Committee comes after a row erupted between Mr Callister and his former political colleagues in the fallout from his sacking after seven weeks in post.
'As quickly as possible'
Mr Callister told Tynwald he had flagged issues of behaviour among the department members to the chief minister before he was sacked, while they claimed his appointment had "exacerbated" morale issues in the department.
In a letter to the committee, Mr Cannan said he decided the referral was necessary following the comments, and should cover his own and Mr Callister's conduct, as well as that of Ms Fargher, Ms Haywood and Ms August-Hanson.
The chief minister requested that any investigation cover the seven-week period from Mr Callister's appointment to Tuesday's Tynwald sitting and be undertaken "as quickly as possible".
Tynwald members can be asked to apologise for inappropriate conduct should the committee find any wrongdoing in its consideration of the matter.
Rules about relations between members stress they must attempt to resolve issues "by mutual agreement" and maintain constructive relationships.
Unfounded allocations, hostile approaches or offensive comments and behaviour are not tolerated under Tynwald standards.
