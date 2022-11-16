Tynwald backs call for Isle of Man footpaths maintenance plan
- Published
The Manx government has been told to come up with a plan to "proactively" maintain the Isle of Man's network of public footpaths and rights of way.
Tynwald backed recommendations made by a committee which found routes had been neglected due to budget cuts.
The court also supported a call for more resources to improve paths, and to explore issues with public access.
Committee chairman Sarah Maltby MHK said some routes were "unsafe, and in desperate need of investment".
Tynwald backed the investigation into footpath maintenance after a petition by local resident David Buttery, who highlighted poor quality parts of the network and the fact multiple agencies shared responsibility for its care.
'Serious obstacles'
Ms Maltby said the root cause of the problem was the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) "failing in its duty" to maintain the network.
In a previous evidence session, DOI representatives said they need double the existing maintenance budget of £360,000 to properly care for the paths.
The committee's recommendations tasked the government with setting up a working party to develop a maintenance strategy, while considering issues of funding, responsibility and the possible need to reform laws.
Tynwald members also voted to support an amendment by Joney Faragher MHK requiring issues to do with public access to also be looked at.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said the Council of Ministers supported the proposals and recognised funding cuts had exacerbated the issue, but stressed there would be "serious obstacles to overcome".
He said a group had already been established to investigate a new maintenance strategy and ministers had requested the "current fiscal position" of the island be taken into account within it.
Work on a separate committee call for his department to address a backlog of changes required to definitive rights of way maps was also underway, he added.
