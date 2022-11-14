Isle of Man ex-pro cyclist jailed for dealing cocaine
- Published
A former professional cyclist caught dealing cocaine on the Isle of Man has been jailed after blowing an "unusual" second chance granted by a judge.
Christopher Whorrall was found with £12,000 worth of cocaine stashed in a red rucksack in Douglas on 22 July.
The 31-year-old was previously shown leniency when handed a suspended sentence for cannabis dealing.
His defence advocate said he had now hit "rock-bottom" after his cycling career was ended by injury.
Whorrall represented the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and rode in the GiroBio D'Italia before a serious crash left him unable to continue competing.
The court heard he was seen by police coming out of his home at Imperial Court on Castle Hill and having a brief exchange with two men in a car before heading back inside.
He and his partner were then seen getting into a black Nissan Qashqai, with Whorrall carrying the rucksack, before police moved to arrest him.
A search of the car found six "dealer amounts" of cocaine in white balls with green writing on in the rucksack, along with £513 in cash.
A search of his home uncovered a further £1,390 along with tick lists and other drug paraphernalia.
Douglas Courthouse was told he was serving two suspended sentences for cannabis offences at the time.
'Vicious circle'
He later pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
His defence advocate said he had turned to drink and drugs after his professional cycling career had ended and had fallen into debt.
He said he had found himself in "way over his head" after becoming caught in a "vicious circle of drug dependence, debt and, in turn, drug dealing".
"Today represents his rock-bottom," he added.
Jailing him for four years, Deemster Graeme Cook said it was "very, very sad" that having been a professional sportsman Whorrall had landed himself in the position he was in.
However, he said it was his public duty to keep the Isle of Man safe from the "trouble and the misery" of drugs on the island.
The deemster sentenced him to 42 months for the cocaine offence and activated six months of the suspended sentence handed down in December for cannabis dealing.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk