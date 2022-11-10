New domestic abuse law to come into effect in January
Strengthened protections for victims of domestic abuse will come into force on the Isle of Man in January, the home affairs minister has said.
The Domestic Abuse Act 2020 will let those alleged to have committed offences be banned from victims' homes.
It will also create specific offences relating to domestic abuse and coercive and controlling behaviour.
Jayne Poole-Wilson said the laws would create "legal protections for victims and survivors" for the first time.
Isle of Man Police recorded a 21% rise in domestic abuse rates on the island in 2020.
Under the new legislation, the force will be given the powers to issue Domestic Abuse Protection Notices immediately, which would stop alleged attackers from going to addresses for short periods of time, while courts will also be able to impose longer bans.
Other specific offences created would include crimes relating to physical, financial and mental abuse.
'Some gaps'
Those aspects of the new laws and the creation of specific offences will come into force on 4 January, but there will be a delay to a further provision, which would stop those facing charges from cross-examining victims in person in court.
A home affairs spokesman said implementing that would require "further work to be undertaken" and it was hoped it would come into force by next autumn.
Ms Poole-Wilson said work was ongoing to "develop care pathways and other services that are needed to build a holistic domestic abuse framework".
"We know that there will be some gaps in wrap-around services to begin with, but we also recognise the importance of bringing into effect the new offences and protections for those who need them most," she added.
Supporting regulations for the new laws will be laid before Tynwald for approval in December.
