Rob Callister: Manx health minister sacked after seven weeks in role
The Isle of Man's health minister has been sacked after seven weeks in the post.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said he asked Rob Callister MHK to step down after deciding the health department needed a "different approach".
He said he took the step because the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) was at a "critical juncture".
Lawrie Hooper MHK will now return to head the DHSC while remaining Enterprise Minister.
