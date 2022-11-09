'Problematic' trees to be felled to stop River Glass blockages
Several "problematic" trees are to be felled to prevent blockages in an Isle of Man river, the government has said.
The 22 "self-seeded" trees, which stand on the banks of the River Glass near Tromode Estate and Tromode Bridge in Braddan, are mostly sycamore and ash.
The Department of Infrastructure said some of them were diseased and removal would prevent damage to the river.
Temporary lights will control traffic on Ballafletcher Road, Johnny Watterson Lane and Tromode Road during the work.
A department representative said the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture had been fully consulted about the felling and had granted permission for the work.
