Isle of Man to ban sale of vapes to those aged under 18
Laws to ban the sale of vaping products and e-cigarettes to young people on the Isle of Man are being worked up, the cabinet office minister has said.
Their sale is currently legal to people on the island under the age of 18.
Kate Lord-Brennan said a bill will be introduced by Easter next year to implement the ban after "growing concerns" about their use in schools.
The island had "fallen behind" the UK where age restrictions were introduced in 2016, she added.
The legislation is intended to restrict the sale of vaping products and control their display by retailers, with a public consultation planned before the end of the year.
'Responsible thing'
The move comes after reports of a "significant increase" in the use of the devices, particular disposable vapes, in schools, a cabinet office spokeswoman said.
A public health campaign in schools highlighting the health risks vaping may pose to young people was planned to coincide with the proposed legislation, she added.
Ms Lord-Brennan said the island was "not where we should be" on the sale of the products and retailers had been left in an uncertain position as a result.
"The responsible thing to do is to try and very neatly settle the policy and then quickly as we can bring some legislation forward," she added.
Concerns were raised in the House of Keys about the use of vapes in schools, with Ann Corlett MHK urging the government to close the "gap in legislation as soon as possible".
Education Minister Julie Edge said students found using e-cigarettes on school grounds had them confiscated, with their parents or carers contacted.
She said, although no no specific data had been collated about use of vapes in schools, head teachers had policies in place to deal with the issue.
