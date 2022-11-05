QR scanners aim to make Isle of Man Post Office returns easier
The rollout of QR scanners should make parcel returns easier, the Isle of Man Post Office has said.
The devices print postage labels for UK retailers offering returns via Royal Mail once a unique QR code is scanned.
Chairman Stu Peters MHK said the scanners should help people to complete online shopping returns "quickly and efficiently".
The devices can now be found in Douglas, Onchan, Peel, Port Erin and Ramsey.
Customers should bring their QR code, which can be on a mobile phone, to post offices with the equipment.
They then operate the self-service scanners, which have been introduced in collaboration with participating independent retailers.
Once scanned, a label is generated, and attached to the parcel. Previously customers needed to print return details off themselves.
The retailer will inform customers if the return is free or if postage needs to be paid.
'Often frustrating'
Mary Gaffney, retail manager, said the kit should improve the returns process which can "often be frustrating" for customers on the island.
The scanners can be found in the Spring Valley sorting office, Peel post office and the northern delivery office in Ramsey, amongst other locations.
If popular, further devices may be introduced in other post offices in the future, a spokeswoman added.
