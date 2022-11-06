Upgrade of Manx electricity key meters to be completed by spring
The upgrading of electricity key meters to smart meters on the Isle of Man will be completed by spring 2023, Manx Utilities has said.
The company has so far rolled the technology out to 2,500 of the 8,000 pre-payment customers on the island.
It marks the first phase of the project to upgrade 50,000 electricity meters on the island, which began in July.
The four-year programme is due to cost £18.2m, partly paid for by £10m of government investment.
Workers for the government-owned electricity provider are currently replacing the equipment in Ramsey, before moving on to Onchan and Douglas.
'Early stages'
The switch involves a move from paying for electricity using a key meter to a pay-as-you-go system called 'SmarterPAYG', which allows customers to top-up their credit online rather than at a shop.
However, those who do not wish to buy credit online will still be able to do so at selected stores across the island.
The new system is coupled with an app which allows people to monitor their electricity consumption.
Chairman Tim Johnston MHK said although the rollout was "still at a relatively early stage", the electricity provider had seen good take-up of the use of the app.
"This can definitely help the island's drive towards lower emissions," he added.
Electricity bills on the island rose by 30% earlier this year, but are currently capped by the government until the end of March.
Originally due to start in early 2020, the smart meter project was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
