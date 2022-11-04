Isle of Man medicinal cannabis dispensing trial starts next month
An Isle of Man pharmacy is due to begin dispensing medicinal cannabis products as part of a pilot project next month, the government has said.
The service has been delayed twice due to "technical issues" with the Department of Health and Social Care and the UK Home Office.
The department said a "pragmatic solution" had now been found over the importation of the products.
Services by Karson's Pharmacy are now due to start on 1 December, it added.
The pharmacy was given the island's first licence to import and dispense medicinal cannabis products in June.
The department said that following discussions with the UK body "a pragmatic solution to importation ensuring that all parties adhere to UN drugs conventions" had been found that would "further strengthen the governance arrangements around the pilot dispensing service".
Medicinal cannabis is not currently available on the Manx NHS and there are no government GPs registered to prescribe it.
The products will only be available on private prescription.
