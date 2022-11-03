Survey seeks views on Isle of Man's refugee policy
- Published
People on the Isle of Man are being asked for their views on the government's stance on refugees.
The consultation, which seeks opinions on matters including work permits and integration issues, will inform the island's long-term policy.
The government has committed to a holding review of its broader policy in July 2023 after war broke out in Ukraine.
Almost 100 Ukrainians have moved to the island since March.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said the island had learned from its present scheme to host those fleeing the Russian invasion.
It is hoped residents' view will now help to "create an accurate picture on what support and services the public believe should be on offer" a government spokesman added.
'Appropriate policy'
In the consultation, available online until 13 December, people are asked for their opinion on accepting a small number of refugees on an ongoing annual basis, if refugees return to their home country once it is safe to do so.
They are also asked if refugees should have the right to work without a work permit from arrival, as well as questions about "successful integration".
Ms Lord Brennan said: "There is a case for a longer term appropriate policy and approach which should be set out, debated and confirmed, and the experiences now gained will aid that."
A broader updated policy for the island will then be prepared ready for debate in Tynwald in July.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk