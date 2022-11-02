Manx company director charged with fraud over airline purchase bid
A company director has been charged with falsely claiming the Isle of Man government was underwriting a £13m loan to buy an airline.
Jason Scales' company, Ettyl, had been in talks to buy Stobart Air last year.
The 28-year-old appeared in court charged with dishonestly making a false representation about the loan, and two counts of having fraudulent documents.
The fraud is alleged to have been committed between 7 April and 5 June 2021.
Douglas Courthouse heard a letter of support and a guarantee and indemnity document were purportedly signed by senior civil servants, Department for Enterprise Chief Executive Mark Lewin and then Chief Secretary William Greenhow.
Mr Scales, of Douglas Road in Ballasalla, was released on bail and will next appear at Douglas Courthouse on 15 November.
