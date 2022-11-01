Isle of Man ferries cancelled due to severe gales forecast
Wednesday's ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have been cancelled due to severe gales forecast over the Irish Sea.
The Manannan's 08:45 GMT crossing to Heysham and its afternoon return have both been scrapped.
Gusts of up to 75mph (120km/h) are expected to hit the island throughout the morning and early afternoon.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said passengers could rebook onto later journeys.
The fastcraft Manannan is currently being used to cover daytime sailings on behalf of the island's main ferry, the Ben-my-Chree, which is undergoing repairs.
The Met Office has warned of travel disruption on the island itself and the chance of damage to buildings due to falling trees.
Heavy rain is also expected with a chance of standing water on roads, a spokesman said.
