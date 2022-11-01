Concern rarer Manx birds at risk from avian flu after fresh outbreak
There are concerns the Isle of Man's rarer bird species could be vulnerable to the spread of avian flu, the Manx government's chief vet has said.
More than 100 wild geese recently discovered dead at the Point of Ayre on the island's north coast were confirmed to have had the virus.
Amy Beckett said that discovery was not a surprise given the number of cases across the British Isles at present.
But she said spread in rarer species and kept birds was of greater concern.
The first outbreak of the virus on the island this year was reported in January, which was followed a number of cases confirmed first among seabirds, later spreading to the land-based population.
One of the carcasses from the most recent outbreak in greylag geese was tested by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and confirmed to have avian influenza.
Dr Beckett said: "I don't think there is really any need to test any further birds at this stage because we know it's there."
"We are not unduly worried about their population, more of a concern is if it's in the geese, is it going to be spreading to other bird species."
Hens and turkeys kept by the Isle of Man's egg and poultry producers were "really susceptible" to the virus, she added.
The department has reminded keepers to take steps to protect those birds from coming into contact with the wild population, while the public have been asked to stay away from any dead birds in order to minimise the spread.
