Manx kindness praised by RNLI fundraiser on British coast trek
- Published
A fundraiser walking around the coast of Britain has described kindness shown to her on the Isle of Man as "stupendous".
Tracey Hamman, 55, has been visiting the island as part of a 12,500-mile (20,116km) charity challenge, which has raised more than £4,000 for the RNLI.
She came up with the idea after losing her job and splitting up with her partner during the pandemic.
Manx residents have offered shelter, made her breakfast and donated cash.
When camping in a churchyard on the island Ms Hamman said she thought she was "going to be told off" but was instead invited for breakfast.
She was also treated to a fish and chip supper with the RNLI crew in Peel, which she said she "scoffed".
Starting in Heysham, walked to the south of England and "back up again" to Aberdeen, before walking around to coast of some of the Scottish islands.
While on the island, she followed the 100-mile (160km) Raad ny Foillan coastal pathway, taking her to the Point of Ayre lighthouse in the north and the Sound in the south of the island.
During her journey, unless she offered accommodation by people she meets, Ms Hamman camps in her tent known as "Aggie", which she carries with her.
Documenting her progress on social media, she has been showing her followers glens and beaches on the island, which she has described as "hidden gems".
With 6,500 miles (10,460km) completed and 6,000 (9656km) still to go, Ms Hamman is determined to continue to raise funds for the RNLl, which has its roots in the island.
Reflecting on the work of the "amazing" charity, she said its volunteers "stop whatever they're doing" in their own lives to attend emergency call-outs, even if it was "on their child's birthday or Christmas Day".
