New laws to protect pets from harm on Isle of Man make progress
- Published
New laws will strengthen the protection of pets from mistreatment and increase penalties for animal cruelty, an MHK has said.
The Animal Welfare Bill 2022 was unanimously backed at its second reading in the House of Keys.
Michelle Haywood, the Member for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, said the new laws would apply to all kept animals.
A previous attempt to pass similar laws was thrown out by MHKs in 2021.
That previous bill would have allowed the island to adopt parts of the UK's animal welfare laws, but politicians branded it a "half-hearted attempt" that would not give the island any more powers than it already had.
Under the proposed new laws, there will be provision to prosecute those who breach their duty of care towards animals and an introduction of care improvement notices, which could be served to give owners the chance to make changes before being taken to court.
An animal register would also be created by the department containing details of those disqualified from keeping animals, those issued with a care improvement notice, and details of complaints relating to animal welfare.
The new laws would apply to everyone who owns or cares for pets or livestock.
Wild and feral animal would continue to be protected under the Wildlife Act 1990 and the Cruelty to Animals Act 1997.
However, the new bill would amend the Cruelty to Animals Act to increase the maximum sentence in cases of animal cruelty to five years in custody or an unlimited fine, or both.
Ms Haywood said having "appropriate and up-to-date" laws was important as animals "play a large part in many of our lives and we care deeply about them and their welfare".
