TT changes could mean mixed fortunes for pubs, says hospitality group
An increase in the number of Isle of Man TT race days next year could see out-of-town areas suffer from a loss of trade, a hospitality group has warned.
Organisers have added races to two weekends of the TT fortnight in a bid to attract more visitors to the event.
Andy Saunders of the Isle of Man Licensed Victuallers Association (LVA) said the move would benefit Douglas traders and those on the TT circuit.
But businesses away from the course could lose out, he added.
Under the changes the number of races has been increased by two to 10 across the fortnight, with racing scheduled on two weekends rather than one.
Mr Saunders said he was concerned about the impact on towns and villages like Peel, Port Erin and Ramsey which traditionally hold weekend events for TT visitors and locals on race-free days.
Although the new schedule was a "mixed bag" for LVA members, generating more business across the TT "would certainly be of benefit to everybody hopefully", he added.
Department for Enterprise (DfE) member Tim Crookall said spreading racing across two weekends was aimed at sustaining visitors numbers across the entire festival.
He added that traditionally 65% of TT visitors had left the island by senior race day, which would now be moved from Friday to Saturday to "try and bring those numbers up".
The changes comes despite a majority of Manx residents who took part in a consultation on the new schedule registering their opposition to an increase in race days and scheduled racing on Sundays.
Christian campaigner Peter Murcott said some churchgoers would struggle to get home due to the road closures, adding the government had ignored the public.
More than 50% of those who took part in the consultation had rejected the closures but "they haven't listened to them", he added.
