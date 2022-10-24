Isle of Man chief constable asks public to help spot self-neglect
The Isle of Man's chief constable has urged the public to report concerns about self-neglect among those "in dire need" of support.
The death of seven adults as a result of self-neglect since 2018 has sparked an overhaul of safeguarding practices.
Gary Roberts said each of them was "known to neighbours and friends".
He asked people to alert police and social services to help those who may want it "but are too afraid or proud to ask for it".
"People would see them, they would see that they appeared to live in chaos, they might have been hoarders, and been seen as being dirty or unkempt," Mr Roberts said.
'Professional curiosity'
Self-neglect among vulnerable adults is typically characterised by a person living in squalor, having poor personal hygiene, hoarding, and neglecting themselves and their homes.
Mr Roberts said some of the seven adults in the Isle of Man Safeguarding Board's report "potentially could have been saved", and urged more people to raise concerns.
"As a small tight community, we should be spotting these things, we should be caring about the people around us, and that is where reporting comes in."
A new self-neglect plan for government agencies was among the recommendations of the report, which called for more staff training on the issue.
Sally Shaw from Manx Care said a new integrated safeguarding team was being put together, alongside efforts to build a "professional curiosity" in staff.
"I am not confident that we have the pathways for the public to refer concerns in, and that's one thing that we need to rectify," she added.
