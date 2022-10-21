RNLI benefits from auction of Isle of Man classic car collection
- Published
The sale of a "distinguished" collection of classic cars has led to a major cash boost for the RNLI after the vehicles were bequeathed to charity.
Former banker Robert Riding's collection raised £1.1m at auction, leaving the RNLI and other charitable causes with £750,000 between them.
The RNLI's Helen Hopkins said the charity was "incredibly grateful" to Mr Riding, who died in May.
The charity was founded in 1824 by Douglas resident Sir William Hillary.
Ms Hopkins said money left to the charity in wills covered the cost of 60% of all lifeboat launches and the gifts made a "huge difference".
The 15 cars, which included a 1926 Rolls Royce, Bentleys, and a Maserati, went under the hammer at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.
The collection was described by auctioneers as a "marvellous cross section of some of the best of the last century's most sought-after cars".
Mr Riding, who worked for the Royal Bank of Scotland, moved to the Isle of Man in 1990 and played an active role in a number of local Manx societies.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk