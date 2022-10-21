Isle of Man water main replacement to take eight months
Traffic disruption is expected in the north of the Isle of Man for eight months as a water main is replaced.
Manx Utilities (MU) said the £500,000 project on Regaby West Road involves laying new pipework set to stretch 1.7 miles (2.8km).
First installed in the 1940s, the replacement is needed to avoid further bursts in the aging infrastructure and repair work that follows.
Work will start next month and is expected to be completed in June 2023.
A spokeswoman for MU said the new modern main, which also supplies water to homes on Ardonan Lane, Ballayockey and Bayr Ny Harrey, was "of a larger capacity" which would provide "improved flow and pressure".
Excavations of the carriageway will be necessary across the junction of the Bayr Ny Harrey Road, Regaby Crossroads and Kerroogarroo Junction, which could result in the need for temporary traffic lights in the area, she added.
Rolling road closures will also be put in place for large sections of the pipe to be installed, with diversions via the Andreas Road and the St Judes to Andreas Road.
