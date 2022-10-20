Payments to Manx politicians who lose their seats cut
- Published
Payments for politicians who lose their seats in elections are to be reduced after Tynwald backed the move.
MHKs and MLCs who are not successfully re-elected in future will receive a third of their basic annual pay instead of half.
An age limit on the resettlement grants will also be removed, meaning those over the age of 60 will no longer be excluded.
However, a recommendation to include the President of Tynwald was rejected.
During the debate, Treasury Minister Alex Allinson said there was a need for the resettlement payments because elections could be "brutal".
Enterprise Minister Lawrie Hooper said adding the president to the scheme could act as an "incentive for the president to stay and fight an election even if they have no intention of being re-elected".
A tribunal heard evidence this week from two former MHKs who lost their seats at the 2021 House of Keys general election but did not receive the grant because they were over the age of 60.
They argued they had been discriminated against because of their ages.
The Employment and Equality Tribunal is due to publish its judgment on that case at a later date.
Under recommendations put forward by the Tynwald Emolument Committee, Tynwald members could also now resolve to reduce the pay of an MLC or MHK who has been suspended from the parliament by up to 100%.
Secondary legislation will now need to be drafted by the treasury to make changes to the existing scheme.