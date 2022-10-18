Watchdog concerned about medicine storage in Manx care homes
Concerns over the safe storage of medicines in care homes on the Isle of Man have been raised in an independent inspection.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) also found some dentists need to improve infection control procedures.
A spokeswoman for Manx Care said many recommendations have already been actioned, while others "will take time to deliver".
She added the report showed any risk to patients was "minor".
The summer inspections on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care, which regulates Manx Care, saw reviews of 13 dentists and 43 adult care settings.
The assessments of adult social care services found staff knew service users and their needs well and relatives felt teams were "kind and caring".
However, concerns were raised over daily temperature checks not being carried out in medicine storage areas in some homes.
Inspectors therefore "could not be assured medicines were being safely stored in line with manufacturer's instructions".
The CQC also regularly recommended vacancies be filled to reduce the pressure on those "working additional shifts".
The UK government agency, which was commissioned to highlight areas for improvement in health services, does not have any enforcement powers on the island.
A previous report from the watchdog uncovered a "toxic" culture of bullying and blame in the Isle of Man's emergency department at Noble's Hospital.
Overall the inspection of dental practices found staff on the island treated patients with dignity and respect, and services dealt with complaints positively.
However, the CQC felt some need to improve their procedures surrounding infection control and the use of sharp equipment to improve safety.
One dentist, Tracey Bell in Douglas, was "unwilling to engage" with the assessment, the CQC said.
The practice has been approached for comment.
