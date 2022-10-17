High winds on Mountain Road delay work to remove TT equipment
Work to remove TT equipment has been delayed due to high winds making it unsafe to use cranes in "a very exposed environment", the Department for Infrastructure has said.
Planned closures to allow for the removals on the A18 Mountain Road were due to start earlier.
The department said due to wind speeds of more than 50mph, it was not safe.
Work will instead be carried out on a section of road from Ramsey to the Creg ny Baa from Tuesday to Thursday.
That section will be shut between 09:30 and 16:30 BST.
Contractors were set to remove safety barriers, signs, marshal stations, shelters and scaffolding from the A18 on behalf of the Department for Enterprise, which organises the races.
The Department for Infrastructure said Thursday and Friday had already been set aside as "reserve dates" in case of delays.
Roadside gullies will also be inspected and some minor maintenance will be completed by highways teams during the closures.
