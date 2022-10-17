Douglas fireworks display returns after two-year break
A bonfire night fireworks display is set to return to the Isle of Man's capital after a two-year break.
The annual event on Douglas Promenade has been cancelled for the last two years because of refurbishment works and Covid.
This year's spectacle, organised by Douglas Council, will be held on 4 November at 19:30 GMT.
Regeneration and Community Committee chairman Andrew Bentley said it would celebrate "our recent city status".
In May, Douglas was named as one of eight towns to be given the civic honour to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Firework displays in 2020 and 2021 were scrapped amid fears that the constraints of the promenade works would make it unsafe for large crowds to gather in the area, and concerns over the spread of Covid.
The event will start with the judging of a Best Guy competition at 19:15, followed by the display on Harris Promenade.
Mr Bentley said the council was "delighted" to be bringing back "such a popular event" after two years when "it was not possible to safely accommodate the crowds expected".
"We again expect to welcome locals in their thousands from all over the island to enjoy a spectacular display in a safe and secure setting and, fittingly, this first display since 2019 will be a celebration of our recent city status."
The local authority said if the event was hit by bad weather it would be moved to 6 November instead.
Those attending have been asked not to bring pets or their own fireworks to the display, including sparklers.
