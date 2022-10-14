Charity art trail dolphins raise £151k for Isle of Man hospice
The auction of 31 colourful dolphin sculptures has raised £151,000 for the Isle of Man's Hospice.
Charity chief Anne Mills said the figure "reaffirmed the overwhelming generosity" of their supporters.
The funds will help the organisation continue to deliver end-of-life care to Manx residents, she added.
The Big Splash dolphins were on display across the island during the summer, featuring different designs by local firms and community groups.
Manx Beauty, which could be seen at the bungalow and showed local landmarks including Cregneash and Laxey Wheel, received the highest bid of £8,500 at the auction.
It costs more that £5m each year to run the hospice on the island.
Ms Mills said they charity would be "forever grateful" to the local businesses, schools and community groups that supported The Big Splash.
The project also showcased some "outstanding artistic talent and reconnected people of all ages to the great Manx outdoors", she added.
A similar project in 2019 featuring sculptures of wallabies raised £250,000 at auction.
