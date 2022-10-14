Two brothers jailed for 'savage' attack in Douglas bar toilet
- Published
Two brothers who "savagely" beat a man in the toilets of a bar in Douglas have been jailed.
Jake Corrin, 26, was sentenced to three-and-half years in prison for the drunken assault on 2 October 2020, while his 25-year-old brother Benjamin Corrin was handed a two-year term.
The Corrins, from Pulrose, were found guilty at their trial in August.
Deemster Graeme Cook said they should be "thoroughly ashamed" of their actions, which caused serious injuries.
'Massive impact'
The court heard how the brothers had been to the Thriller in the Villa boxing event in Douglas before continuing on to Peggy's bar on Loch Promenade.
Benjamin Corrin, who was "so far drunk", started the confrontation with his victim, Deemster Cook said.
Pushing and shoving ensued between the two until Jake Corrin got involved, landing kicks and punches which broke the man's cheekbone.
The court heard the victim's injuries had required surgery, and the attack had left a "massive impact" on his life.
Deemster Cook handed down the sentences after a jury found Jake Corrin guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Benjamin Corrin was found guilty of the same offence but with no intent.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk