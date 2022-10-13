Isle of Man government donates £300k in humanitarian aid
Humanitarian appeals in Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to receive £300,000 from the Isle of Man Government.
The Disasters Emergency Committee's Pakistan Floods Appeal will receive £150,000, with the rest going to the Afghanistan Crisis Appeal.
The money will be allocated from the Manx government's International Development budget.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan said events in both countries were "devastating millions of lives".
Catastrophic rainfall in Pakistan left hundreds of people dead and affected millions more in the country.
Meanwhile millions more people have been left in need of urgent support in Afghanistan after the country was hit by drought and economic collapse.
Ms Lord-Brennan said: "It is important that we, as a government, play our part in supporting countries suffering extreme events that are devastating millions of lives."
The donations would "support worthwhile humanitarian efforts that we should stand by and which contribute towards our international aid and development commitments", she added.
