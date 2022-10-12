The Great Laxey Wheel is turning again after two-year stoppage
- Published
The Great Laxey Wheel is routinely turning again after a two-year stoppage for repairs and conservation work.
The iconic structure has not operated regularly since September 2020 due to rotting timbers and structural damage.
Director of Manx National Heritage (MNH) Connie Lovel said it was a "delight" to see it in action.
The Victorian wheel was officially restarted by the Lieutenant Governor's wife Lady Philippa Lorimer at a ceremony on Wednesday.
That echoed the 1854 unveiling performed by the wife of the Queen's representative at the time, by Lady Isabella Hope, who the wheel is named after her.
Testing of the turning mechanism of the 72ft (22m) diameter wheel began last month.
Repair works began in January, and it was hoped they would be completed in time for the TT Races in June.
A range of issues such as getting materials to the island, finding people who could do the work and the weather caused the delay.
Part-funded by the Isle of Man government, the first phase of the works was due to cost between £560,000 and £650,000, with costs for the second phase yet to be agreed.
Ms Lovel said engineers kept "finding things that perhaps they hadn't expected", which meant the final cost of the project would not be known "for a while" as the wheel "still need's more work".
Although the wheel is turning again, a large timber rod connected to the main crank still needs to be replaced.
Historic buildings architect for MNH, John Paul Walker, said it had been the hardest building he had ever come across to look after.
"It's got no roof on it and we pour water on it all day long," he said.
Mr Walker admitted seeing the largest working waterwheel of its kind in the world turning again had been an "emotional" experience, adding: "We got there, we did it."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk