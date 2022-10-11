Manx Care relaxes visiting rules at some health sites
Visiting rules at some hospital settings across the island have been relaxed, Manx Care has announced.
People going to the emergency department at Noble's Hospital and the minor injuries unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital can now have one visitor.
Patients at the oncology unit can also be visited by one friend or family member.
A ban on patients being visited by others during their treatment had been in place throughout the pandemic.
Policies on visiting people in other departments and wards remains unchanged, with a maximum of two people allowed to attend during visiting hours.
Manx Care has reminded people not to visit someone in hospital if they themselves are feeling unwell, or if they have tested positive for Covid in the last 10 days.
Alleviate pressure
The health body is also asking residents to "consider their options" if they need medical help in the future.
CEO Teresa Cope said many people who might go to Noble's Hospital could be treated quickly at the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey, or in some cases at a pharmacy.
She said it would "alleviate pressure on our emergency department, which we know is particularly busy at the moment".
"As always anyone with a life-threatening condition should call 999" she added.
