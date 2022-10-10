Isle of Man leisure pool water slides reopen after repairs
Both water slides at the National Sport Centre on the Isle of Man have reopened to the public again following repairs.
The flumes were initially reopened in November but were closed about a month later due to safety concerns.
It followed the refurbishment of the leisure pool, which took two years longer than initially planned.
A £4.4m refurbishment of the pool complex, which started in August 2018, was hit by several delays, including "unforeseen structural works".
The leisure pool was closed last week for the repairs to be completed before the full complex reopened on Saturday.
